Bengals Re-Sign TE Tanner Hudson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals have re-signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson, 29, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future contract but released him and he later caught on with the Bengals this past offseason.

In 2023, Hudson appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught 39 passes for 352 yards receiving and a touchdown.