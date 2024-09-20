Bengals Re-Signed DE K.J. Henry To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad on Friday.
We have signed DE KJ Henry to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/yQSJSItw7F
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 20, 2024
Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- LB Shaka Heyward
- C Trey Hill
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Logan Woodside
- DT Justin Rogers
- G Tashawn Manning
- RB Kendall Milton
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- DE KJ Henry
Henry, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals quickly claimed him off of waivers last month.
In 2023, Henry appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.
