Bengals Re-Signing CB Marco Wilson

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bengals are re-signing CB Marco Wilson to a one-year, $1.52 million contract.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers after the Patriots let him go in November 2024.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and Bengals and recorded 17 total tackles and two pass deflections.