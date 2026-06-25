AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Adam Randall, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

There was some chatter last year about Joe Burrow being unhappy with the Bengals and the possibility that he would play elsewhere. Cincinnati executive vice president Katie Blackburn said Burrow remains a “key player” and they want to make sure he’s still bought into the organization.

“He’s a key player on our team,” Blackburn said, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic. “So obviously, you certainly want him to feel like he’s in a good spot. Obviously, we appreciate Joe.”

Burrow previously made headlines about clamoring for certain players and contract extensions, which haven’t occurred this offseason. Blackburn said they had closed-door conversations with Burrow about their roster, which she characterized as “productive.”

“There were conversations with him, and he’s always pretty easy to talk to and there was no rub that he just, he has good conversations that are, I think, productive, certainly not edgy in any way,” Blackburn said.

Bengals vice president Elizabeth Blackburn reiterated that Burrow has a good relationship with the team’s ownership.

“Internally, there’s a good comfort and confidence with the communication with Joe, and externally that can be spun a little differently,” Elizabeth Blackburn said.

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken was asked where he has seen improvements in QB Shedeur Sanders, noting that the second-year has improved his decision-making and his ability to get rid of the ball quickly.

“I just think he’s doing a better job — I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “Now, it’s easy to say [right now], we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s going to have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does. But his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yards, plays is going to be huge. He has to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the No. 1 thing to do.”

Ravens

The Ravens selected RB Adam Randall in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Veteran RB Derrick Henry said he’s been impressed by Randall’s work ethic and drive to improve so far this offseason.

“Since he got here, he’s just been working, keeping his head down, wanting to learn, just wanting to get better,” Henry said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “That’s all you want as a rookie. I’m always going to be here to help him in any way I can, but I just like his approach every day coming to work.”

As for Baltimore’s new RBs coach Eddie Faulkner, Henry said it’s clear to see why the Steelers’ running backs had so much success during Faulkner’s seven years in Pittsburgh.

“I love Coach ‘Faulk’, man,” Henry said. “He had been on the other side for a little while, but you see why the guys over there had success. Pittsburgh ran hard, good in pass protection and are just good overall backs. He’s just a very detailed coach in everything he does.”

Henry said Faulkner often has quotes on hand to help motivate his players and always has a specific drill to work on.

“We have quotes all over the room that have put things in perspective for us. He always gives us a quote from a book he reads, which we all appreciate and listen to, and then just letting everything from the meeting translate into practice. We have drills for every single thing you can do as far as the position goes.”