Bengals Re-Signing DB Michael Thomas

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals are re-signing veteran DB and special teamer Michael Thomas.

Thomas, 31, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2012. He was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad before the Dolphins signed him off their practice squad back in 2013.

Miami later signed him to two consecutive one-year exclusive rights deals and brought him back on a one-year restricted contract worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. From there, he signed on with the Giants in 2018 and agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans this past March.

Thomas caught on recently with the Bengals practice squad.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a pass deflections.