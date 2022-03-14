Bengals Re-Signing DT B.J. Hill To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are re-signing DT B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million contract with $15 million being paid out in year one.

Hill, 26, was selected with the No. 69 overall pick by the Giants in the third round out of N.C. State in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,489,516 contract that included a $1,029,516 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Hill to the Bengals last year for C Billy Price.

In 2021, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.