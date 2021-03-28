Bengals Re-Signing LB Jordan Evans To One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that they are re-signing LB Jordan Evans to a one-year deal.

Evans, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $156,506.

He finished out his rookie deal and was set to test free agency for the first time in his career before deciding to remain with the Bengals for another year.

In 2020, Evans appeared in 15 games for the Bengals, recording 11 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.