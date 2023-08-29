Bengals Release WR Trent Taylor

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are releasing WR Trent Taylor.

He’d carved out a role as a return specialist and backup slot receiver, so this is a bit interesting.

Taylor, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. He added four rushes for 15 yards and 340 total punt return yards.