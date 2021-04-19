Bengals Reveal New Uniforms

The Bengals announced on Monday the release of their new uniforms starting for the 2021 season.

“We wanted the new uniforms to have a clean, sleek design,” Bengals director of strategy and fan engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said on the team’s “New Stripes” page. “We used our popular color rush jersey, helmet, and the beautiful bengal tiger as inspiration to achieve an iconic bold look.”

This is the first major change the Bengals have made to their uniforms in 17 years. The last time their uniform was updated was in 2004.

A number of other teams have updated their uniforms in recent seasons, including about half a dozen last offseason, so Cincinnati is just keeping with the times.