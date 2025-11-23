Bengals Ruled Out WR Tee Higgins With Concussion

The Bengals ruled out WR Tee Higgins after he was carted to the locker room following a hard hit to his head.

Higgins, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Cincinnati then signed Higgins to a four-year, $115 million deal that made him a top-five receiver in terms of salary.

In 2025, Higgins has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 40 receptions for 575 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Higgins as it becomes available.