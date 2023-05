Bengals Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday.

We have signed 13 college free agents. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

The full list includes:

Heyward, 23, was a four-year starter at Duke and was an Honorable Mention for All-ACC in 2022 and third-team All-ACC in 2021.

During his college career, Heyward appeared in 51 games and made 41 starts, recording 340 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.