Bengals Sign Four To Complete Practice Squad

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the Bengals finalized their practice squad by signing the following four players:
- G Tashawn Manning
- HB Kendall Milton
- DT Justin Rogers
- DE Isaiah Thomas
The following is a list of the Bengals’ complete practice squad as of now:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- LB Shaka Heyward
- C Trey Hill
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Logan Woodside
Milton, 22, signed with the Eagles as an UDFA out of Georgia following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts after training camp.
During his four years with the Bulldogs, Milton appeared in 41 games and rushed 297 times for 1,839 yards (6.2 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.
He also caught 12 passes for 116 yards (9.7 YPC) and one touchdown.
