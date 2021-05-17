Bengals Sign Fourth-Round OT D’Ante Smith & DE Cameron Sample

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals have signed fourth-round OT D’Ante Smith to his rookie contract.
Wilson added Cincinnati has also signed fourth-round DE Cameron Sample.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|Jackson Carman
|OT
|3
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|4
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Signed
|4
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|4
|D’Ante Smith
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Evan McPherson
|K
|6
|Trey Hill
|C
|6
|Chris Evans
|RB
|7
|Wyatt Hubert
|DE
Smith, 22, was a four-year starter at East Carolina. He suffered a season-ending injury after just one game in 2020 and declared for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.
Smith is expected to sign a four-year, $3,979,345 deal that also includes a $499,345 signing bonus.
During his college career, Smith started 30 games for East Carolina, including 29 at left tackle and one at left guard.
Sample, 21, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first team All-AAC in 2020.
Sample is expected to sign a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.
During his four-year career at Tulane, Sample recorded 151 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and eight deflections.
