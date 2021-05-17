Bengals Sign Fourth-Round OT D’Ante Smith & DE Cameron Sample

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals have signed fourth-round OT D’Ante Smith to his rookie contract.

Wilson added Cincinnati has also signed fourth-round DE Cameron Sample.

Smith, 22, was a four-year starter at East Carolina. He suffered a season-ending injury after just one game in 2020 and declared for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

Smith is expected to sign a four-year, $3,979,345 deal that also includes a $499,345 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith started 30 games for East Carolina, including 29 at left tackle and one at left guard.

Sample, 21, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first team All-AAC in 2020.

Sample is expected to sign a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Tulane, Sample recorded 151 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and eight deflections.