Bengals Signing HC Zac Taylor To Contract Extension Through 2026

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have extended the contract of HC Zac Taylor through 2026 following the team’s Super Bowl run.

We've signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/RL1VDo58QV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 16, 2022

Bengals owner Mike Brown commented on extending Taylor’s deal, which was rumored to be in the works once the season ended.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Brown said, via Tyler Dragon. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.”

Taylor, 38, began his coaching career at Texas A&M back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He was later hired by the Dolphins as their assistant QBs coach in 2012 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

The University of Cincinnati hired Taylor as their QBs coach/offensive coordinator for the 2016 season and he later joined the Rams as their assistant WRs coach in 2017. Taylor was promoted to QBs coach in 2018 then hired by the Bengals as their head coach in 2019.

During his three years, Taylor has compiled a record of 16-32-1 (33.7 percent) and one postseason appearance.

