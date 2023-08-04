Bengals Signing LB Logan Wilson To Four-Year Extension Worth Up TO $37.25M

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing LB Logan Wilson to a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Wilson’s new contract will pay him an annual base salary of $11.2 million over the first two years.
Wilson, 27, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the draft.
Wilson is in the final year of his four-year $4,945,590 rookie contract that includes a $1,156,794 signing bonus. He would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
In 2022, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 123 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, 2.5 sacks, an interception and four pass defenses.
