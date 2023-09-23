Bengals Signing QB A.J. McCarron To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing QB A.J. McCarron to their practice squad on Saturday following a successful tryout.

Joe Burrow is questionable for Week 3’s game against the Rams, due to a calf injury so McCarron could serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback if he can’t suit up.

McCarron, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.