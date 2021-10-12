Bengals Signing RB Elijah Holyfield To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are signing RB Elijah Holyfield to their practice squad.

Holyfield boosts Cincinnati’s depth at the position after injuries to the group.

Holyfield, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgi in 2019a. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract in 2019 but was cut loose as a rookie and re-signed to Carolina’s practice squad.

The Eagles signed Holyfield off the Panthers’ practice squad in December but he was cut loose coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to their taxi squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2021 but was once again waived coming out of the preseason.

During his three-year career at Georgia, Holyfield rushed 215 times for 1340 yards and nine touchdowns in 27 games. He also caught seven passes for 63 yards.