Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah Believed To Have MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee against the Chiefs and will undergo an additional MRI to discover if there is any further damage.

Uzomah, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah made base salaries of $3,050,000 and $4,750,000 over the next two years of this deal and is now set to become a free agent.

In 2021, Uzomah appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 49 passes for 493 yards receiving (10.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Uzomah’s injury as it becomes available.