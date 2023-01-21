Bengals To Prioritize Big-Money Extension For Joe Burrow This Offseason

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals plan to prioritize a big-money extension for QB Joe Burrow this offseason.

Rapoport mentions that the Bengals will pick up Burrow’s fifth-year option if need be to buy time to work on a contract extension with his agent in the coming months.

Both the Bengals and Burrow have made it clear that they want to get a long-term commitment in place, so it would not come as a big surprise if he ends up as one of the top-five highest-paid players in the NFL.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Burrow as the news is available.