Bengals Tried Out Three Defensive Players

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in free agent DT Darius Philon, DB Chris Steele and DB Chris Wilcox for tryouts on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Philon, 28, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, only to release him before the start of the regular season.

He caught on with the Raiders last offseason to a one-year deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Philon appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.