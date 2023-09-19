Bengals Waive CB Marvell Tell From Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals waived CB Marvell Tell from injured reserve on Tuesday, per Jay Morrison.

Tell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round out of USC in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.848 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 in 2020 before he decided to opt-out of the season.

Tell spent the 2021 season on the Colts practice squad injured list and did not appear in any regular season games for the team. The Colts signed Tell to a futures deal for the 2022 season but cut him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Bengals practice squad and spent the season there before re-signing on a futures deal for 2023. However, Cincinnati waived him with an injury designation.

In 2019, Tell appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.