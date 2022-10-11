Bengals Waive DE Khalid Kareem

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday they have waived DE Khalid Kareem.

We have waived DE Khalid Kareem. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2022

The team had just brought Kareem back to the active roster after a stint on one of the injury lists, but it appears he’s not a big part of their plans at this time.

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.