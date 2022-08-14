Bengals Waive Three Including WR Pooka Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, RB Shermari Jones and WR Pooka Williams.

Teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players.

Williams, 23, was a three-year starter at Kansas and made first team All-Big 12 in 2019. He opted out after four games in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He re-signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In his three years at Kansas, Williams had 415 attempts for 2382 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 66 catches for 534 receiving yards (8.1 YPR) and 4 touchdowns.