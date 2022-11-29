Bengals Worked Out Five Players

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they worked out five players, signing WR Tyron Johnson and DE Owen Carney.

The team also worked out wide receivers Darius Hodge, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Jaivon Heiligh.

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.

The Texans brought Johnson back but eventually waived him once again.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.