Bengals Working Out Four Wide Receivers

The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday, including Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden, and JaVonta Payton.

Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he eventually signed on with the Vikings last offseason.

In 2021, Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 10 for 68 yards. He also had 183 punt return yards for the team.