Bengals Working Out QBs A.J. McCarron & Trace McSorley

The Cincinnati Bengals are working out free agent QB A.J. McCarron on Saturday, according to Kelsey Conway.

Jay Morrison adds that the Bengals also worked out QB Trace McSorley on Saturday.

Joe Burrow is dealing with an injury right now and indications are that he could end up missing some time with Jake Browning likely starting in his place, so McCarron would be insurance.

McCarron, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason last year and later added him to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed McSorley to a contract for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 61 yards rushing and two lost fumbles.