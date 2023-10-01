Bengals WR Tee Higgins Could Miss Time With Rib Fracture

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals WR Tee Higgins suffered a rib fracture during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Rapoport adds that Higgins could end up missing some time with this injury.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins has appeared in four games for the Bengals and caught 12 passes for 129 yards receiving and two touchdowns.