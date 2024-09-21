Bengals WR Tee Higgins To Play In Week 3

Ian Rapoport reports that Bengals WR Tee Higgins will return this week after missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which will cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Higgins and the Bengals did not reach a new deal prior to the franchise tag deadline and the two sides could still be seeking a long-term deal, however, there hasn’t been much traction lately.

In 2023, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 42 receptions on 76 targets for 656 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.