Bill Belichick Joining ‘Inside The NFL’ Show For 2024 Season

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick announced he is beginning his broadcasting career with Inside the NFL.

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said in a statement, per Aaron Wilson.

Belichick will join The CW’s Inside the NFL, which will be aired on Netflix.

“I’ve always appreciated Inside the NFL’s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to the The CW by talking real football with real pros, Ryan (Clark), Chris (Long) and Chad (Johnson) this coming season,” Belichick said, via Wilson.

The last we heard, Belichick told confidantes he would ideally like to coach either the Cowboys, Eagles, or Giants in 2025. Dallas and Philadelphia were rumored to be interested in Belichick this past cycle had they fired their coaches but both elected to stand pat in the end with Mike McCarthy and Nick Sirianni, respectively.

Belichick meanwhile interviewed for the Falcons’ head coaching vacancy and was viewed as an early frontrunner. By the end of the process, however, the Falcons elected to go in a different direction and hired HC Raheem Morris.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.