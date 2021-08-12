Bills Activate OL Dion Dawkins From COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve activated OL Dion Dawkins from the COVID-19 list.

We’ve activated OL Dion Dawkins from the Reserve/COVID list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qBVesmoIGx — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2021

Dawkins, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

Dawkins is set to make base salaries of $7.3 million and $8.13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Dawkins appeared in all 16 games for the Bills, making 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.