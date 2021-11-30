Bills Activate OL Spencer Brown & DL Star Lotulelei, Designate OL Jon Feliciano To Return

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve activated OL Spencer Brown and DL Star Lotulelei from the COVID-19 list and designated OL Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve.

Lotulelei, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.605 million rookie contract before the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option.

Lotulelei made a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season before eventually signing a five-year contract with the Bills in 2018. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2021, Lotulelei has appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 86 interior defender out of 124 qualifying players.