Bills Agree To Four-Year Extension With K Tyler Bass

The Buffalo Bills are giving Tyler Bass a four-year extension worth up to $21 million with $12.3 million guaranteed, according to Peter Schrager.

Bass, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Georgia Southern back in 2020. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract he signed with the team.

In 2022, Bass appeared in 16 games for the Bills. He converted 27 of his 31 field goal attempts (87.1%) and 48 of 50 PAT’s (96%).