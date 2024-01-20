Bills Announce Four Roster Moves, Release P Matt Haack From PS

The Bills announced four roster moves on Saturday, including the release of P Matt Haack from their practice squad, which means that P Sam Martin will likely start in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The team also elevated LB A.J. Klein and WR Andy Isabella from the practice squad while signing veteran DT Eli Ankou to the unit.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May. He was let go in August and most recently caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury.

In 2023, Haack appeared in one game for the Browns and punted three times for a total of 155 yards.