Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they have placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Bills also signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:

  1. DT Brandin Bryant
  2. G Jamil Douglas
  3. QB Jake Fromm (COVID-19)
  4. WR Tanner Gentry (COVID-19)
  5. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  6. DB Olaijah Griffin
  7. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  8. DB Cameron Lewis
  9. DE Mike Love
  10. TE Quintin Morris
  11. DB Josh Thomas
  12. QB Davis Webb
  13. DB Rachad Wildgoose
  14. RB Antonio Williams
  15. TE Kahale Warring
  16. OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
  17. OL Jacob Capra
  18. WR Austin Proehl

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game. 

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games. 

