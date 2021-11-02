Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they have placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Bills also signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game.

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.