Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they have placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
The Bills also signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.
Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:
- DT Brandin Bryant
- G Jamil Douglas
- QB Jake Fromm (COVID-19)
- WR Tanner Gentry (COVID-19)
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DB Cameron Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- DB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
- OL Jacob Capra
- WR Austin Proehl
Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game.
During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.
