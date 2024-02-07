Bills Announce Three New Coaching Hires

The Buffalo Bills announced three additions to the coaching staff, including:

QB coach Ronald Curry

CB coach Jahmile Addae

Defensive QC coach Christian Taylor

The Curry news was reported earlier today. In addition, Alaina Getzenberg reports DB coach/passing game coordinator John Butler is no longer with the team. Addae will take his place in part.

Curry, 44, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.