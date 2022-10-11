Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including signing WR KeeSean Johnson and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released WR Jaquarii Roberson.

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.

The 49ers signed him to a futures contract in January but cut him loose last month. He caught on with the Falcons shortly after but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.