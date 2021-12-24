Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
We’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. #BillsMafia
Details: https://t.co/cRyLa6n3iU pic.twitter.com/LaBjbHMzuj
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 24, 2021
Ford, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract.
In 2021, Ford has appeared in 13 games for the Bills, making seven starts for them at guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!