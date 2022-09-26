Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced two roster moves on Monday, including the release of DT Prince Emili and the return of OL Bobby Hart from a one-game suspension.

Roster moves: -DT Prince Emili was released -OL Bobby Hart returned from 1-game suspension — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 26, 2022

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head.

Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him last year.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2021, Hart appeared in four games for the Titans and Bills, making one start.