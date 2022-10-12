Bills Clear CB Tre’Davious White To Return, Won’t Play In Week 6

Bills HC Sean McDermott says that CB Tre’Davious White has been cleared by the team to return to practice but will not play in Week 6.

Coach McDermott announced that CB Tre’Davious White will return to practice today, but will not play this Sunday.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/H7m3czL2vj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 12, 2022

White, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million the next two years.

In 2021, White appeared in 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.