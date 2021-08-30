Bills Cut Three Players

The Buffalo Bills announced they released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell, and CB Tim Harris on Monday.

These are the first of Buffalo’s cuts in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

Powell, 25, went undrafted out of Florida back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions. Detroit waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he eventually signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons declined to tender Powell a qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Bills then signed Powell to a one-year, $920,000 contract in March.

In 2020, Powell appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and caught 12 passes for 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns while rushing for seven yards on two carries. He also contributed 343 kick return yards and another 152 punt return yards.