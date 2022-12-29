Bills Designate DB Christian Benford To Return From IR

The Buffalo Bills officially designated DB Christian Benford to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Bills to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Benford, 22, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Bills. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Bills.

Buffalo placed Benford on injured reserve in November with an oblique injury.

In 2022, Benford has appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 24 tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.