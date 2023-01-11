Bills Designate S Micah Hyde & WR Jamison Crowder To Return From IR

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that they have designated S Micah Hyde and WR Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve, per Chris Brown.

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

This is an encouraging sign for Hyde after undergoing neck surgery back in October that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable. The operation is expected to correct Hyde’s neck issues and the hope is he has no more issues moving forward with his career.

Hyde, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal.

In 2022, Hyde appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded seven total tackles.

Crowder, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills this past March on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in four games for the Bills and caught six passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 17 kick return yards and 100 punt return yards.