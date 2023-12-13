Bills Designate WR Justin Shorter To Return From IR

The Buffalo Bills officially designated WR Justin Shorter to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Bills to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Shorter, 23, was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round by the Bills this past April. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Buffalo.

The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve in August with a hamstring injury.

During his college career at Penn State and Florida, Shorter appeared in 47 games and caught 110 passes for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.