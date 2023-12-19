Bills Designating DT DaQuan Jones To Return

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced they have designated DT DaQuan Jones to return from injured reserve, per Joe Buscaglia.

This opens a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

McDermott already ruled out Jones for this coming weekend’s game but it seems like they’ll get the big run-stuffer back for a potential playoff run.

He’s been out since October with a torn pectoral.

Jones, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.