Bills Elevate WR Cole Beasley

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Cole Beasley ahead of their Week 15 matchup.

The Bills have elevated WR Cole Beasley for tonight’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 17, 2022

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad. However, he later retired and was released soon after.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and caught four passes for 17 yards.

For his eleven-year career with the Cowboys, Bills, and Buccaneers, Beasley caught 554 passes for 5,726 yards (10.3 YPC) and 34 touchdowns.