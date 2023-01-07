Bills Elevate WR John Brown For Week 18

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating veteran WR John Brown for Week 18.

We’ve elevated WR John Brown from the practice squad for tomorrow's game. #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/uMuDiiKoBm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 7, 2023

Brown, 32, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Jaguars before joining the Buccaneers late last season. He signed on with the Bills practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded no stats.