Bills Elevating WR Andy Isabella & CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Andy Isabella and CB Ja’Marcus Ingram for Week 12.

We’ve elevated CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and WR Andy Isabella from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. #BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/xLwWLY7rm2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 25, 2023

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he caught on with the Bills shortly after.

In 2023, Isabella has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded no statistics.