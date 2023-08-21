Bills Expected To Sign RB Ty Johnson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports free-agent RB Ty Johnson is planning on signing a contract with the Bills.

Fowler notes Johnson had a successful workout for Buffalo and was cleared from his torn pectoral.

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019 out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Lions.

However, the Lions waived Johnson in the second year of that deal and he was claimed by the Jets. He finished out his rookie contract in New York and returned to the Jets this offseason on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and rushed 30 times for 160 yards (5.3 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 12 receptions on 24 targets for 88 yards.