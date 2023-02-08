Bills Hiring Al Holcomb As Senior Defensive Assistant

The Buffalo Bills are hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, according to Mike Garafolo.

Holcomb will reunite with Bills HC Sean McDermott, whom he worked alongside with in Carolina.

Holcomb, 52, began his coaching career at Temple back in 1995 as a graduate assistant/LBs coach. He worked for a number of schools including Colby College, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Lafayette before getting hired by the Giants as their defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Panthers hired Holcomb as their linebackers coach in 2013 and he later departed for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator position in 2018 under Steve Wilks. After being fired, he went with Wilks to Cleveland as his LB coach/run game coordinator.

After Wilks was let go, Holcomb returned to Carolina in 2020 as the LB coach and was promoted to interim defensive coordinator this past season. Unfortunately, the Panthers decided to not retain him and let him go in January.