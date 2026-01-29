Bills Hiring Former Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are hiring former Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer as their OL coach on HC Joe Brady’s staff.

Meyer, 53, was a college strength and conditioning coach for numerous years before getting his first OL coach job at Colorado State in 2008. He ended up getting hired by the Bears in an assistant OL coach role in 2013 and remained there for two seasons.

From there, Mayer was hired by the Bills as an offensive assistant for 2015 and 2016 and landed his first OL coach job with the Chargers in 2017, where he also served as run game coordinator. He served in that role through 2019 and was hired by the Panthers in 2020 in the same role.

Mayer stayed in Carolina for two seasons before being hired by the Steelers as their OL coach in 2022, where he remained through 2025.